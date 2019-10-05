Unoccupied car found in creek

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s not something you see every day: a car under water in a creek.
No one was inside but no one is sure how it ended up there.
Wichita Falls PD were called out to the creek near Maplewood Avenue this morning.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department had to help make sure no one was inside by breaking the windows out.
The owner of the car was contacted, but they do not want to report the car as stolen.
WFPD said the car was found by someone who just happened to be walking their dog.
