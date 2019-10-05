The cold front is slowly coming through

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The cold front has made it halfway through our area and it will continue to move to the southeast steadily. Temperatures for tomorrow will be cooler. Most places will see the upper 70s and low 80s however a few places to the southeast may be as warm as the low 90s. Rain chances are slim for tomorrow however a few places towards the far eastern counties have the better chances for a shower and maybe even a storm or two. Rain chances quiet down until Wednesday where we may have a few storms ahead of the cold front coming in later in the week.