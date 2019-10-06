HS Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 5

Holliday vs Nocona, Windthorst vs Electra highlights
By Brian Shrull | October 5, 2019 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:55 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -

DISTRICT 8-3A

Holliday defeats Nocona 25-22, 26-24, 25-14

Holl: Brittany James 11K, 5 blocks

Holl: Allie Miller 16 digs, 6K

Noc: Averee Kleinhans 16K

Bowie defeats City View 25-9, 25-11, 25-6

DISTRICT 9-2A

Windthorst defeats Electra 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Windy: Kora Pennartz 16K, 15 digs

Windy: Tara Tackett 11K, 16 set assists

Elec: Brenn Myers 6K

Petrolia defeats Harrold 25-9, 25-2, 25-2

Petr: Raeley Mataska 17K

Petr: Makayla Cokendolpher 23 set assists

TAPPS 1A

Wichita Christian defeats Lubbock Christ the King 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12

WCS: Olivia Brown 22 set assists, 7 aces

WCS: Jenna Findley 12 digs, 11K

