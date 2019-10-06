HS Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
DISTRICT 8-3A
Holliday defeats Nocona 25-22, 26-24, 25-14
Holl: Brittany James 11K, 5 blocks
Holl: Allie Miller 16 digs, 6K
Noc: Averee Kleinhans 16K
Bowie defeats City View 25-9, 25-11, 25-6
DISTRICT 9-2A
Windthorst defeats Electra 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Windy: Kora Pennartz 16K, 15 digs
Windy: Tara Tackett 11K, 16 set assists
Elec: Brenn Myers 6K
Petrolia defeats Harrold 25-9, 25-2, 25-2
Petr: Raeley Mataska 17K
Petr: Makayla Cokendolpher 23 set assists
TAPPS 1A
Wichita Christian defeats Lubbock Christ the King 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12
WCS: Olivia Brown 22 set assists, 7 aces
WCS: Jenna Findley 12 digs, 11K
