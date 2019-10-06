Mustangs fall to St. Edwards 1-0

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State Mustangs (1-7-1, 0-4) conceded an opening minute goal to the St. Edward's Hilltoppers (5-4-0, 4-0) in a 1-0 loss on Saturday afternoon at Stang Park.
“Giving up a goal in the first minute, especially when you are on a losing streak, is the worst thing you can do,” said Head Coach Ryan Spence. “However, I applaud the girls for really battling in the second half.”
Sarah Preston’s goal, just :43 seconds into the game, was her team-leading third goal of the season.
Kelly Cannistra had a chance at an equalizer in the 31st minute, but her shot in close went wide.
Aubrey Pettett made five saves in a losing effort.
Midwestern State has lost six straight games and is winless over its last eight games (0-7-1).
