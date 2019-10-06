National 4-H Week kicking off with food drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - National 4-H Week is kicking off with a food drive for local food pantries on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
Millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni are helping to build the anticipation for National 4-H Week. The 4-H youth in the Wichita County will be highlighted as part of the celebration and the week will also showcase everything 4-H has to offer for young people.
This year’s National 4-H Week theme is “Inspire Kids to Do” which will highlight the hands-on learning experiences that 4-H has to offer in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. 4-H provides a positive environment through its mentors who ensure that every kid from every background is encouraged to take on leadership roles and are given the opportunity to learn skills for their lives and careers.
Another event is happening on Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. as 4-H members celebrate National 4-H Week by hearing proclamations from Wichita County Commissioners. More proclamations will come from Electra City Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m., from the Mayor of Burkburnett on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. and at the Iowa Park City Council Meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Informational booths hosted by 4-H members will be located at Tractor Supply stores located in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett in conjunction to the annual TSC Clover Campaign that will run Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 20.
A national day of service by 4-H members, One Day 4-H, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12. For this year, Wichita County 4-H members will be involved in a pet supply drive for local shelters at the TSC stores. Donations can be dropped off at TSC in Wichita Falls or Burkburnett any time between Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 20. 4-H members themselves will be present on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations.
Wichita County 4-H members participate in a variety of projects such as showing livestock, robotics, food and nutrition, photography, public speaking, clothing & textiles, healthy living, fishing, horse and more.
More than 200 4-H youth, parents and other adult volunteers in Wichita County are involved in 4-H.
