6th street exit closed again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The 6th Street off-ramp on the I-44 & US-287 northbound elevated freeway has been closed again due to another water main break.
According to the City of Wichita Falls Public Information Office, this water main break is only about five feet away from the previous break that was repaired last week. The pipes are cast iron and around 80 years old.
Crews are expected to have finished repairing the water main around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 but the subsequent repairs to the road will take around two more days to complete.
Anyone heading northbound into Downtown Wichita Falls is encouraged to take the Broad Street exit.
