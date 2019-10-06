WFISD tiny house sells at auction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A year and a half of work., and a dream WFISD teacher Scott Little’s had for more than ten year, was auctioned off today to the highest bidder over the phone.
It took a while, he said, for Little to convince district officials that an entirely student-built house was needed. For him, though, he says it’s a students best chance for real-world success.
“This is where they learn best: out here in the real world getting dirty,” said Little, who teachers construction technology.
He says his students had free reign to design the house however they wanted, which resulted in an energy-efficient, one-bedroom, 900 square foot house with a covered porch.
“I’m just proud to see all the students as they’ve taken ownership of this project and real pride in what they’ve done and just been able to grow through the whole process,” said Little.
“It’s fun to be able to come out here and come together as like a construction team, put stuff together that we’ve never done before,” added Wichita Falls High School student Dorian Beaver.
Both students and teachers are taking some time now to enjoy the success of the first house they’ve ever built, but their eyes remain locked on what lies ahead for the program.
“Well I’m just excited to see it go down the road so that,” said Little, “mainly so that we can do this all over again.”
“Finally done with it all. Now we’re just ready for the next one,” said Beaver.
Final selling price of the house was $32,400.
