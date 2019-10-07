BBB Briefs: “Secure your ID Day” coming up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda joined Jake in studio today to talk about how you can secure your ID.
The BBB “Secure Your ID” Day is Saturday October 19.
This is a free shredding event held at the offices on Kemp and is open to the public.
You can bring up to 3 boxes/bags of shredding to the BBB office located on Kemp Boulevard on Saturday October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The purpose of these events is to help the public guard against identity theft, when scammers gather information about you and take over your identity to commit a wide range of crimes or sell your information to others.
- Reviewing your bank account and credit card statements regularly looking for unfamiliar charges.
- Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts.
- Secure personal documents at home and make sure they are not out in plain sight especially if you have roommates, employ outside help, or have contractors in your home.
- Always shred any documents that have sensitive information, such as bank statements, credit card applications, insurance forms, health forms and all billing statements as well as expired or unused credit cards.
- Research any offer or solicitation before accepting or paying by checking bbb.org.
- Avoid using public Wifi and having Bluetooth activated on your devices in public places.
