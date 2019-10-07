Fall is the Big Story

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Get ready to turn the AC offs as temperatures are headed down into the 40s by morning. It’s the coolest weather since May. Tuesday looks like a great day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. We’ll be back to warm Wednesday and Thursday as a big storm system impacts the area. It sends a big front through the area Thursday evening with a line of gusty storms. Windy and chilly weather is headed in by Friday.