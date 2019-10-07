Fantastic weather Monday afternoon despite chilly morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanks to the frequency of cold fronts, we’ve gotten to that time of the year when we see a roller coaster ride of temperatures. This week is a good example of that with high temperatures ranging from the 80s mid week to only the 60s by Friday. So, while it’s cool now, this week will end with even cooler weather. This morning is the coolest since mid-May under clear skies.