WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6′s own Brian Shrull will be teeing off this afternoon for a good cause.
Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls is holding their 9th Annual Golf Fore Habitat Tournament at the Wichita Falls Country Club course.
Registration kicked things off at 7:00 a.m. this morning.
The morning round got underway around 8:00 a.m.
The afternoon round started at 1:00 p.m.
The cost is $135 per player, per round.
Your entry fee will include the green fee, a cart to use, range balls, 2 Mulligans, a goody bag and lunch.
If you’d like to learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls you can always visit their website or Facebook page.
