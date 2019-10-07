Ribbon cutting for Wichita Co. Farm Bureau

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday, October 7 at 2:00 p.m. was the ribbon cutting for the Wichita County Farm Bureau’s new branch on Kell Boulevard.
The new location is at 3239 Kell Blvd, next to Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Wichita County Farm Bureau is an organization composed of farmers and ranchers who dedicate their time to promoting agriculture within Wichita County.
Wichita County Farm Bureau said they couldn’t be more excited to open their doors and invite everyone to join in on the big celebration of their new location.
For more information you can always check out their Facebook page.
