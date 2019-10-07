15th Annual Not-So-Scary Halloween hosted by RBNC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Erica Mitchell joined Jake in studio today to talk about River Bend Nature Center’s Not-So-Scary Halloween event.
The 15th Annual Not-So-Scary Halloween will be happening on Friday, October 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at River Bend Nature Center.
River Bend is located at 2200 3rd St. near the main entrance to Lucy Park.
They will have a costume contest starting at 7:30 p.m., as well as face painting, music, food, cool games, fun crafts, pumpkin decorating, a Flashlight Fun Trail through the United Children’s Garden and Wild Bird Rescue’s feathered ambassadors of the sky will make a special appearance.
DJ Marcus “Maniac” McGee will be mixing up spooky tunes throughout the night, and The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory will also be open during this event.
All crafts are free with the exception of Pumpkin Decorating which will run you $2. Cash only at the booth.
All games are free with the exception of our Cupcake Walk, each “walk” is $1. Cash only at the booth.
Hotdogs will be $2, assorted chips, cookies etc. will all be $1. Cash only at the booth.
Activities tickets can be purchased with a credit or debit card in the Gift Shop if need be.
Admission is $6 for adults, a costumed child is $3 and River Bend Members are free.
You can always check out their website, Facebook or the Facebook event page for more information.
