After a nice Tuesday, our weather gets very windy, very warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The latest weather data says this week is going to be a dynamic one with a lot of wind, a chance of thunderstorms and a roller coaster ride of temperatures, A powerful storm system is going to sweep across the nation between now and Friday bringing some big changes to our weather. You need your jacket again this morning with clear skies and light winds. Winds will become southerly later this morning. Therefore this afternoon will be a touch warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 under sunny skies.