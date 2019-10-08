After a nice Tuesday, our weather gets very windy, very warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The latest weather data says this week is going to be a dynamic one with a lot of wind, a chance of thunderstorms and a roller coaster ride of temperatures, A powerful storm system is going to sweep across the nation between now and Friday bringing some big changes to our weather. You need your jacket again this morning with clear skies and light winds. Winds will become southerly later this morning. Therefore this afternoon will be a touch warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 under sunny skies.
A strong disturbance will seep through Thursday bringing strong winds, very warm temperatures and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms to Texoma. Some storms could be strong, producing high winds and hail. Rain chances will come to an end late Thursday night. Another cold front will blast in bringing much cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will be near 60. When the sun rises Saturday morning, temperatures will be around 40 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
