Applications being accepted for Board and Commission opportunities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Are you interested in volunteering in our community? You may consider applying to serve on a Board or Commission.
City of Wichita Falls Board and Commission Opportunities is accepting applications for both vacant and filled Board and Commission seats.
Some current vacancies include:
- Airport Board of Adjustments
- Construction Board of Appeals
- Emergency Services Medical Board (1 – At-large member)
- Landmark Commission ( 1 – Architect, 1 – member of residential Historic District, 1 - member at-large, and 1 – member of commercial Historic District)
- Library Board
- Park Board
- Planning and Zoning
- Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Board #4
Applications will be accepted until November 8, 2019.
They are accepting applications for all Boards and Commissions, even if there is not a vacancy listed.
Applications will be kept on file for 2 years.
Applications are available on the website or by contacting Marie Balthrop, City Clerk, at (940)-761-7409.
