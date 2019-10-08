Applications being accepted for Board and Commission opportunities

By Katelyn Fox | October 8, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Are you interested in volunteering in our community? You may consider applying to serve on a Board or Commission.

City of Wichita Falls Board and Commission Opportunities is accepting applications for both vacant and filled Board and Commission seats.

Some current vacancies include:

- Airport Board of Adjustments

- Construction Board of Appeals

- Emergency Services Medical Board (1 – At-large member)

- Landmark Commission ( 1 – Architect, 1 – member of residential Historic District, 1 - member at-large, and 1 – member of commercial Historic District)

- Library Board

- Park Board

- Planning and Zoning

- Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Board #4

Applications will be accepted until November 8, 2019.

They are accepting applications for all Boards and Commissions, even if there is not a vacancy listed.

Applications will be kept on file for 2 years.

Applications are available on the website or by contacting Marie Balthrop, City Clerk, at (940)-761-7409.

