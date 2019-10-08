Artwalk to return for November this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The After Hours Artwalk will make a special comeback for November.
November 7 will hold a slightly chilly After Hours Artwalk.
Since the sun will be setting earlier by then, they are recommending you bring a battery or solar powered lights for your display.
If you are interested in a booth at the Farmer’s Market they ask you fill out this application.
They will also hold on the first Thursday in December, which will be December 5, there will be the Downtown Candle Walk.
A jacket might be appropriate for the Candle Walk.
For more information you can always check out Downtown Wichita Falls Development, the After Hours Artwalk Facebook Page or the Downtown WF website.
