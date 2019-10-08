Backdoor Theatre’s Halloween production

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Carter Wallace and Nathan Meyers joined Jake in studio today to talk about the new Halloween production at Backdoor Theatre just in time for the spooky season.
This year’s production will be the Mary Shelley classic, Frankenstein.
Some of the themes explored in this production are urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil; all embedded within this thrilling and classic Gothic tale.
The first curtain opens this Friday, October 11, and will close for the last production of Frankenstein on October 26.
If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket, you can do so on the Backdoor Theatre website.
For more information you can also check out their Facebook page and the Production’s event Facebook page.
