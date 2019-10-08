Café con Leche hosts Community Cafe

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Café con Leche hosted a Community Cafe Monday night at the Career Education Center.
There were both Spanish and English informational session teaching students and parents about college enrollment, financial aid, and how to search for scholarships.
For students like Adrian Salcedo who was not sure what he wanted to do when he was a senior in 2018, Café con Leche helped him make a plan.
“Once I got that help, it really helped me find that I wanted to go to college, because I wasn’t sure. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. Talking with Mr. Robles and the other mentors, I realized that’s what I really wanted to do," Salcedo said.
There will be another Community cafe held on November 15 at Our Lady of Guadalupe starting at 6:30 pm until 8 pm.
