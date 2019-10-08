Duncan Public Schools finds ‘suspicious item’ on bus

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Public Schools says an incident on a bus caused the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad to be alerted before morning routes began.
According to the post on Facebook, a bus driver was checking their bus before leaving for their route when they found a suspicious item.
The OHP Bomb Squad was called out along with the Duncan Police Department. Authorities inspected the device and found it to be a commonly available “firework.”
Officials say at no time were any staff or children in danger. They said they want to make sure the public remains informed whenever possible.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.