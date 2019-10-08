Help Paint the Town Purple with First Step

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Deaths from domestic violence rose to a record 211 victims in Texas in 2018.
First Step is taking a stand against violence by participating in, “Paint the Town Purple,” this month to support domestic violence awareness month.
Local businesses are ready to help you rock the purple.
They have a community calendar of participating purple partners.
The promoted purple services include cocktails, beers, hair salons doing hair streaks, purple foam on coffee, cookies and much more.
First Step is having their 17th Annual Candlelight Vigil on October 16.
This event is open to the public and free.
Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
They have limited seating available, you can reserve your seat now on eventbrite.com.
If anyone has any questions, they are asked to contact the administration office at (940)-723-7799.
For more information you can check out the First Step Facebook page.
