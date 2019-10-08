Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Knox City's Abraham Nevarez played out of his mind on Friday against state-ranked Motley County.
The Greyhound spread back had 292 yards passing and six touchdowns.
That alone would be a great performance.
But he also had 358 yards rushing and six touchdowns on just nine carries; also spectacular by itself.
All together, Nevarez had 650 total yards and 12 touchdowns as he led the Greyhounds to score 116 points.
He is also up for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week as well.
Truly deserving after his outstanding performance.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.