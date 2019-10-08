The 50 Plus Zone talks plethora of upcoming events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kathy Geil joined Jake in studio today to talk about the 50 Plus Zone events that are upcoming, like the 8th Annual Charity Quilt Show and Sale happening on Thursday, October 10.
The sale starts at 10:00 a.m. in the 50 Plus Zone Ballroom,which is Room 216 located on the 2nd floor of the Wichita Falls Public Library, which is located at 600 11th Street.
The sale will go on until 5:00 p.m.
They will have almost 300 quilts on display and ready to sell.
All the proceeds will go towards making more quilts and all unsold quilts are to be donated to charities throughout the Wichita Falls area.
This will not be the only event The 50 Plus Zone will have this year.
The 50 Plus Zone is a recreational facility operated by the Parks & Recreation Department for the use and enjoyment of people age 50 and over.
For $30 a year, they take part in things like Cards & Dominoes, Fitness Classes, Movies, Dances, Bingo and Monthly Lunches.
For more information on this or other events you can call 940-751-8887 or visit their Facebook page, the event Facebook page or on their page on the City of Wichita Falls website.
