Professional networking program for military families coming to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It's all about chocolate and champagne later this week with the Sheppard Military Spouse Professional Network. Open to all military spouses, the launch event will welcome people into their network. The group will help address unique challenges military families face when they are entering or re-joining the workforce.
“Really any gambit of military affiliation is welcome and be a part of it, it’s all about professional development and growth. Whether that’s finding that next job, needing tips on LinkedIn, writing a resume, volunteer opportunities that help with gaps in your resume,” Adrene Wike with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said.
Both the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions will be at the event.
The celebration is Thursday at Cocoa Artisan Chocolates from 5 to 7. You can find out more by joining their Facebook group here.
