Raiders ready for clean slate heading into district

“No matter if we had gone 5-0 or 0-5, everything resets, it starts over," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. "So this is a huge game. They are itching for a victory as well, we are all going to be jockeying for playoff positioning, being 1-0 in the district, there are only going to be three teams that are 1-0. You have to put yourself in that position and that’s huge; it’s the first step to making the playoffs.”