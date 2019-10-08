Raiders ready for clean slate heading into district

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider Raiders are back from bye and ready to go.
Last year, Rider went 1-4 in non-district before making a run all the way to the state semifinals.
This year, the Raiders were 2-3 in the non-district.
Through five games, Rider has scored 33 or more points all but once yet they have a losing record.
Head coach Marc Bindel says he has actually liked how his team has looked at several points throughout the non-district, but they struggled putting it all together.
Coming off the open week, the Raiders are ready to focus on the road to the playoffs.
“No matter if we had gone 5-0 or 0-5, everything resets, it starts over," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. "So this is a huge game. They are itching for a victory as well, we are all going to be jockeying for playoff positioning, being 1-0 in the district, there are only going to be three teams that are 1-0. You have to put yourself in that position and that’s huge; it’s the first step to making the playoffs.”
The Raiders will take the road to open district play at winless Abilene Wylie.
