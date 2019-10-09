Coyotes ready to contend in District 3-5A DII

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Coyotes start district play this week.
The Coyotes are 1-4 through five games but have looked good in all but one.
Except for the Lubbock Estacado loss, Old High has only lost by an average of eight points, which is just one score.
So head coach Grant Freeman is confident in his team coming into the district and says they are prepared for their first matchup against Canyon Randall.
“For us, Canyon Randall is a tough test," WFHS head coach Grant Freeman said. "They are a very similar team to a Dumas and that was one of the reasons they were on the schedule. For us, it’s stopping the run and establishing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, that’s always a major key for us.”
Coach Freeman said the Coyotes have to take advantage of their trips inside the red zone; they need touchdowns instead of field goals.
Old High opens district play this Thursday inside Memorial Stadium hosting Canyon Randall.
