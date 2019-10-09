Crowell Police Chief and one other killed in farm accident

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - This Wednesday the KAUZ newsroom received confirmation from Crowell Mayor Ronnie Allen, that the Crowell Police Chief, Rusty Moore, and one other person have died following a tractor accident on a ranch in Knox County.
Moore had been Chief of Police in Crowell since 2004.
The name of the other victim has not been released as of this time.
As of this time we do not have any details of this accident.
