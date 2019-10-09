Expect traffic along Seymour Hwy today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For some time now there has been a large trailer parked at the old Econolodge near the intersection at Seymour Highway and Brook Avenue.
Today they began to transport this truck west down Seymour Highway, taking down some power lines in order to move the truck.
Traffic behind the truck is lined down to at least the stop light at Seymour Highway and Loop 11.
Expect slow travel along the west side of Seymour Highway for a few hours.
