First Alert Days with chance of severe storms and cold blast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are multiple weather headlines in the forecast between now and Saturday. For today and Thursday the focus is strong winds and the chance of strong thunderstorms. In fact, Thursday is a First Alert weather day with a chance of severe storms ahead of an evening cold front. Friday is a First Alert weather day with much cooler blasting into the region Friday morning on the back of a strong north wind. You can leave the jackets at home this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Fast-moving, stray downpours could fain us from time to time through the morning.