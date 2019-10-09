First Alert Days with chance of severe storms and cold blast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are multiple weather headlines in the forecast between now and Saturday. For today and Thursday the focus is strong winds and the chance of strong thunderstorms. In fact, Thursday is a First Alert weather day with a chance of severe storms ahead of an evening cold front. Friday is a First Alert weather day with much cooler blasting into the region Friday morning on the back of a strong north wind. You can leave the jackets at home this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Fast-moving, stray downpours could fain us from time to time through the morning.
This afternoon will be windy and very warm with isolated late-afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s. If isolated thunderstorms develop this evening, the strongest could produce hail. The strongest cold front of the season so far will blast in Thursday evening. Ahead of the front, strong thunderstorms are possible. Storms which could produce hail and high winds. We’ll know when the front passes as winds become strong out of the north and temperatures get chilly. We’ll wake up Friday morning to wind chills in the 30s. High temperatures Friday will be near 60 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
