Iowa Park Fish Fest preparation cuts off fishing at Lake Gordon

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Iowa Park’s Gordon Lake will be closed to public fishing from Thursday October 10 through noon on Saturday October 12.
They will be stocking the lake with adult catfish between 11:00 a.m. and noon on Thursday to prepare for the Annual Iowa Park Fish Fest.
This event is sponsored by the City of Iowa Park.
The Iowa Park Community Development Corporation will meet from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Gordon Lake, located at N. Jackson/SE Access US 287.
The event is free to participants, 16 and under, with trophies and prizes for the longest fish in 3 age groups: 6 and under, 7 to 11 and 12 to 16.
You cam bring your own equipment or the Texas Junior Anglers can provide necessary equipment.
Registration forms must be completed and turned in the day of the event.
Responsibility waivers must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information you are asked to contact Jason Griffin, Parks and Recreation Director, at (940)-592-2131.
You can also check out their website or the City of Iowa Park Facebook page for more information.
