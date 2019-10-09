Ms. 'Bea’ celebrated by 'Legends of North Texas’ Event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Madeleine Calcote joined Jake in studio today to talk about the “Legends of North Texas” Event happening at the Museum of North Texas History.
Each year, the Museum of North Texas History honors someone who has contributed to the North Texas community.
This year the museum will celebrate the contributions of Ms. Arthur “Bea” Beatrice Williams.
This event will be on Tuesday, October 15 at the Forum located at 2120 Speedway Ave.
Social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
$50 for a ticket, $45 for museum members.
A table of 8 can be purchased for $360.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (940)-322-7628.
For more information you can also check out the event Facebook page or the Museum’s Facebook page.
