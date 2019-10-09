The New Grand Hotel working to reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The owner of The New Grand Hotel on Broad Street is working on reopening their doors. For the last three years, they have been closed but maintaining the building.
“We are planning on keeping the atrium areas as hospitality for the time being. The exterior part of the building we are going to turn into senior living is what the plan is. We have been trying to maintain the building the best we can with a small staff a little upkeep here and a little upkeep there,” said Ken Goodwin.
Ken Goodwin is the liaison between the owner and the community. He said that when the place was purchased in 2012 by the Windsor Holdin LLC, the plan was to restore it and open it back up as a hotel, but the California Based owner is having trouble securing funding and the place still needs a lot of work.
"We are just really waiting to secure financing. We really want you to know we are really wanting to bring the hotel back to the city, said Goodwin.
The owner said that they’ve done some major mechanical work and small maintenance work, but it’s still going to take some time.
"I'd like to say tomorrow, but in all actuality, we are really looking at maybe a year to really open things back up and turn things around," said Goodwin.
The hotel's neighbor MPEC manager Michael Tipton says he looks forward to when the hotel is operational.
“It would be great to have a hotel nearby a lot of the convention of the conference we get that what they are looking for something close by it be great to keep then in the downtown area for those vendors down there that’s something that we hear that people need a lot. It would be great to get that in place,” said Tipton.
For now, the goal is to keep the building up while they secure funding.
