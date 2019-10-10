Arconic celebrates 40 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Thursday one of Wichita Falls’s largest employers celebrated 40-years of operation. The event allowed community members, family, and friends, to take a look inside of the facility and learn more about what they do-- which is to manufacture blades for commercial and military airplanes.
“I think they said that 50,000 people a minute are on planes and we are on about 99 percent of those planes,” said Steve Sage, Wichita Falls Arconic General Manager.
On their 40th anniversary, Arconic invited a guest to take a look at what they produce. The Plant General Manager Steve Sage says it’s essential for them to share what their 1200 employees do every single day. While also acknowledging their history over the years.
" A lot of manufacturing facilities, manufacturing in the US you know are not here anymore and we are very proud to be a part of that and think that what makes us special is the relationship with the community and so forth," said Sage.
"We're talking about a forty-year history of being one of the community's largest employers. So a huge economic impact with the payroll that gets poured back into the community. The money this company spends with local vendors: supplies, for example, and contractors and then they're just a good corporate citizen," said Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President Henry Florsheim.
After 40 years, the company is showing no signs slowing down.
“We are headed to new revenue records over the next few years. We have set records over the last two years. So we are on a great trajectory, and I attributed it to the employees because they are the ones that make it happen,” said Sage.
