Cold front brings chance of storms and dramatic drop in temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today and Friday are FIRST ALERT weather days with a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening and much colder weather Friday morning. The strongest cold front of this fall season so far will dig into north Texas this afternoon. As it does, thunderstorms will form along the front. Some storms will produce hail and high winds. The best chance of severe storms will be over south central Oklahoma and that part of north Texas between Wichita Falls and the Metroplex, including Henrietta, Jacksboro, and Bowie.
Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s most of the day Thursday with strong south winds. Winds will be northerly with temperatures falling by 1pm for Vernon, Altus and Quanah while most of north Texas will still be in the 80s. the front will make its way into the Metroplex by early evening. Much colder air will move in overnight, and when we wake up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the 30s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
