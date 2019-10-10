GOTW Preview: Hawks and Steers energized after bye week

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The district title isn’t decided in the first week but the Blitz on 6 Game of the Week sure feels like it’s for the district title.
The Graham Steers and Iowa Park Hawks have had different paths getting to district play, but both teams still believe they can win that title.
For the Steers, they faced a tough non-district slate with three straight state-ranked teams in Brownwood, Decatur and Springtown and came out with a losing record in non-district for the first time since 2015.
The Iowa Park hawks were the exact opposite, they only dropped one game so far and have taken care of business for the most part.
But both teams are coming off a bye, which meant a week to rest up and prepare.
“We also had time to prepare for the next game and what we have coming up," Iowa Park senior WR/DB Riley Vickers said. "Just be ready for what we will be doing next.”
“We really got to take advantage of the time," Iowa Park senior lineman Ryder Roberts said. "Sit down, watch film and be ready for Graham.”
“We obviously had a couple of disappointing performances these last couple of weeks," Graham junior LB/WR Raider Horn said. "We wanted to get those straightened out and I think the off week really helped us.”
“We got a lot of work in," Graham junior Safety/RB JJ Lee said. "We got a lot of conditioning, we are in better shape than we were before. We had two weeks to prepare for Iowa Park because they are a good team and we needed that preparation.”
This big district 3-4A division two matchup will kick off Friday night at 7.
We will have complete coverage Friday on the Blitz on 6 at 10:15.
