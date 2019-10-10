Hirschi ready for daunting district

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hirschi Huskies are one of only seven Texoma 11-man football teams entering week seven with a winning record.
They are also the only team in WFISD to have a winning record through non-district.
The Huskies gained traction as the season went on, losing to Graham to open the season but then winning their next three straight games.
Now they face fourth-ranked Decatur to start district and head coach Antonio Wiley knows what is ahead of them and says they can’t lose the mental aspect of the game.
“Not letting them mesmerize us with their record," Hirschi head coach Antonio Wiley said about Decatur. "With their ability to go up-tempo, we have to line up and play assignment football. Athletically we match up but it’s one of those deals where we have to cut out our mistakes against them.
We can’t make two or three mistakes, give them the ball two or three extra times; they are a great football team.”
The Huskies open district 4-4A division one this Friday at seven inside Memorial Stadium.
