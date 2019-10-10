March of Honor one month out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Virginia Arellano and Rick Hoban joined Jake in studio today to talk about the 2019 Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor happening on November 9.
The March of Honor is a ruck sack march in the heart of Wichita Falls.
Participants will march for 10-miles while also carrying a minimum of 25 lbs in their ruck sack.
The march begins at 7th and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and will go straight up to the Front gate of SAFB and then back to 7th and Martin Luther King Blvd.
Medals will be awarded to all those who complete the full 10 miles carrying the minimum weight.
Medals will be handed out in the order of completion of the March.
There will also be a 1-mile walk of knowledge highlighting the realities of Veteran Suicide and Veteran Homelessness for those who choose not to walk the full 10 miles.
Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. on November 9, the Opening Ceremony honoring the Veterans begins at 9:00 a.m., the March will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the walk of Knowledge will begin when the Marchers move out.
All participants will receive an event t-shirt from their choice branch of the military to represent.
For more information you can click here, or go to their website, Facebook page, or Facebook event page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.