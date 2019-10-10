MSU students share Study Abroad experiences

“I went to London because I wanted to have an experience outside of the US," Sanderson said. "I had been outside of the US one time previously but I wanted to have an extended period of time that I was outside the US and also the opportunity came up that I could get some hours done that I needed to get done. I decided I was going to go ahead and sign up for Study Abroad and with my grandma’s word of encouragement I made my down payments and ended up going.”