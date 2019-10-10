National 4-H Week ends with One Day 4-H

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gavin Haddock and Robert Karbiner joined Jake in studio today to talk about National 4-H Week, which just so happens to be this week.
The 4-H youth in Wichita County will be highlighted as part of the celebration of the week and will also showcase everything 4-H has to offer for young people.
This year’s National 4-H Week theme is, “Inspire Kids to Do,” which will highlight the hands-on learning experiences that 4-H has to offer in areas such as science, health, agriculture and civic engagement.
4-H provides a positive environment for youth through its mentors who ensure that everyone from every background is encouraged to take on leadership roles and are given the opportunities to learn skills to better their lives and careers.
A national day of service by 4-H members, One Day 4-H, will be held on Saturday Oct 12.
This year, Wichita County 4-H members will be involved in a pet supply drive for local shelters at the Tractor Supply Company stores in Wichita Falls, 2618 Southwest Pkwy, and Burkburnett, 106 S Red River Expy. Donations can be dropped off any time between Wednesday, October 9 to Sunday, October 20.
4-H members will be present at these locations on October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accept donations.
They will have informational booths hosted by 4-H members located at Tractor Supply Company stores located in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett in conjunction to the Annual TSC Clover Campaign that will run through Sunday, October 20.
For more information you can visit their Facebook page or website.
