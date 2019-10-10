Nocona’s got a packed weekend: music, art, beer, pancakes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Michelle Fenoglio joined Sarah in studio this morning to talk about Nocona’s busy weekend.
They will have an Art Stroll in downtown Nocona where you can viewed the art show pieces, this will happen at the new H.J. Justin Building located at 100 Clay St.
There will be other downtown art galleries to visit featuring noted western and portrait artist Don McLaughlin, and Texas State Artist nominee L. G. Lemons.
Both galleries will have music and original art featured.
Also this weekend will be a Beer and Wine Garden at Red River Pizza, located at 223 Clay St., featuring some Nocona Nights’ musicians Tommy Alverson and Matt Hillyer from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m,
The day is capped off with a 6:00 p.m. dinner and concert by music legend Johnny Bush at the Veranda Inn Event Center, located at 1523 US-82.
Another possible Saturday plan could be a get together for a “Bloody ‘Merry’ Morning” at the VFW, located at 100 Baylor St., featuring Tommy Alverson, and continued art show and performances at the Justin Building and downtown businesses and art galleries.
More highlights to Saturday include Josh Grider, Mike Blakely and Susan Gibson, all famous Texas singer-songwriters, performing at 3:30 p.m. at the Justin Building followed by the Art Show Award ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
The last Saturday event will be at 6:00 p.m. with the Nocona Nights Dinner Concert at the Veranda with all these great performers putting on a last hurrah for the night.
Winning art work from the Stroll will be displayed there.
Then on Sunday morning there will be a city-wide pancake breakfast served by the VFW and good ole gospel singing in the Mary Beckman Davis Park downtown starting at 9:00 a.m.
Sunday afternoon the Justin Frazzell Red Dirt Roads Radio Show will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the VFW.
These featured Texas musicians will be performing in a live broadcast on 95.9 FM.
All daytime events are free.
All Nocona Nights’ Dinner and Concerts are included in Patron packages.
Tickets are are $100 per person for Friday and Saturday dinner concerts, while available.
If you’d like to purchase a ticket or get more information you can visit the Nocona Nights website or join the Nocona Nights group on Facebook.
