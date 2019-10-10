One dead following accident in Montague County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Brian Earl Love, 41 of Alvord, is dead following a single car accident that happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10.
DPS officials tell us that Love was traveling North on SH 101 just past Sunset when he veered off the roadway to the right.
Love over-corrected to the left which caused the pickup truck to skid sideways across SH 101 and enter the ditch from the south side.
The pickup rolled several times and flung him out of it.
Love was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace David Allen.
