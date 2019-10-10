SAFB military spouses network with chocolate, coffee and champagne

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force Base partnered with Hire our Heroes is starting a new networking opportunity for the spouses of military members.
At B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate, located at 809 8th St., tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. they will be having coffee, chocolate and champagne to kick off the new Military Spouses Professional Network, or MSPN for short.
This event is open to all military spouses, active and veteran.
Meet fellow career-oriented spouses and work together to achieve your professional goals.
At this event, they will introduce the Facebook and LinkedIn groups, talk about upcoming events and connect you to the Military Family Support Liaison with Workforce Solutions to help jump start your career.
For more information you can check out the Hire our Heroes website, or the event Facebook page.
