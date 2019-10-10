Turkey launches more airstrikes, seizes village in invasion of Syria

The Turkish invasion was launched three days after U.S. President Donald Trump opened the way by pulling American troops from their positions near the border alongside their Kurdish allies. At a time when Trump faces an impeachment inquiry, the move drew swift criticism from Republicans and Democrats in Congress, along with many national defense experts, who say the move has placed U.S. credibility as well as the Kurds and regional stability at great risk. The Syrian Kurdish militia was the U.S.'s only ally on the ground in the years-long campaign that brought down the Islamic State group in Syria.