WF Transportation Department making progress towards new facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A year after receiving over $10 million in grants, the Wichita Falls Transportation Department is making progress towards building a new maintenance facility.
The building where the department currently sits is old, with gaps, cracks and leaks.
As the Public Transportation Administrator, Jenny Stevens has been key to getting a project going for a new facility.
Stevens said, “We’ll have a one-stop-shop for transportation needs. We can just walk across the hall and say ‘Hey, we have this person on the phone. Can you help them?’, and that will be readily available to our citizens.”
Stevens worked to get a $9.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration and a local match of $2 million from TxDOT, so the project come at no cost to taxpayers.
Transportation Director John Burrus has previously said that he is glad that local architects Secord and Lebow are in charge of designing the facility. “What I really like about projects like this, there's nothing in that scope of work that can't be done locally,” Burrus stated.
The extra space will not only allow room for 7 bus barns, places to store parts, and covers for buses, Stevens said it will have a more welcoming area for staff, “I’m super excited about it just for the moral that it will bring within the staff. It will allow us to create a space that they have that’s just for them.”
The lot located on Windthorst road will also allow plenty of room for growth is the Transportation Department needs to expand again in the future.
