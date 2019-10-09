Windy and Cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Strong north winds will drive temperatures down tonight and by morning we’ll be in the lower 40s with strong north winds making it feel more like lower 30s. Even with sunshine, Friday looks cool with afternoon highs likely not getting out of the 50s. With clear skies and calm winds, temperatures may fall into the lower and middle 30s Friday morning with a possible very light freeze for a few places. We’ll warm back up by Sunday.