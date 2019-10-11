Annual dinner raises money for Boys and Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 13th annual James Lane Legacy Dinner was held at the MPEC on Thursday Oct. 10.
The dinner is an annual fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Wichita Falls.
Jeff Pendley, chairman, said “It just swells my heart up. It seems like the older I get the more emotional I get so when I see people come out to give to our organization it makes you proud that you are involved with it.”
Money raised first goes towards scholarships with five $2,500 scholarships being given away every year. From there, the money goes to Boys and Girls Club projects.
The money recently been used to upgraded the gym and locker room at central Boys and Girls Club.
Just like every year it was another great event with a silent auction and a delicious dinner.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.