Another bike rack sculpture unveiling in Downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The staff and board of Wichita Falls Downtown Development unveiled another sculptural bike rack on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. on the sidewalk at 8th and Indiana in front of 8th St. Coffee House.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development is recognizing the impact of the Wichita Falls Independent School District on our youth in the community.
This ongoing bike rack project, that began in 2018, saw the addition of 7 new bikes in 2019 with more already scheduled for 2020.
They’ve been able to continue to partner up with local welders from The Burn Shop to produce another artistic, yet functional, bike rack that will be a great addition to the community Downtown.
