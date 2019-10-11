Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 7 of Blitz on 6 action:
WFHS 27 Canyon Randall 10
Benjamin 47 Paducah JV 0
Rider at Abliene Wylie @ 7:00 p.m.
Burkburnett at Gainesville @ 7:00 p.m.
Hirschi vs #4 Decatur @ 7:00 p.m.
Iowa Park vs Graham @ 7:00 p.m. - GOTW
Vernon vs Aubrey @ 7:00 p.m.
Bowie vs Whitesboro @ 7:30 p.m.
Holliday vs #4 Gunter @ 7:30 p.m.
Nocona vs Callisburg @ 7:30 p.m.
Henrietta at S&S Consolidated @ 7:30 p.m.
Olney vs Seymour @ 7:00 p.m.
Archer City vs Windthorst @ 7:00 p.m.
Petrolia vs Ranger @ 7:00 p.m.
Electra at Santo @ 7:00 p.m.
Munday vs #9 Wheeler @ 7:00 p.m.
Quanah at #6 Wellington @ 7:00 p.m.
Northside vs Chillicothe @ 7:30 p.m.
Crowell vs Knox City @ 7:30 p.m.
Saint Jo at Savoy @ 7:30 p.m.
Woodson vs Lingleville @ 7:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Perrin-Whitt @ 7:30 p.m.
Throckmorton at Loraine @ 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs Dallas Tyler Street @ 7:30 p.m.
Wichita Christian vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ 3:00 p.m.
