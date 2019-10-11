Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 7

By Brian Shrull and Katelyn Fox | October 11, 2019 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 7 of Blitz on 6 action:

Thursday

DISTRICT 3-5A DII

WFHS 27 Canyon Randall 10

NON-DISTRICT

Benjamin 47 Paducah JV 0

Friday

DISTRICT 3-5A DII

Rider at Abliene Wylie @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-4A DI

Burkburnett at Gainesville @ 7:00 p.m.

Hirschi vs #4 Decatur @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4A DII

Iowa Park vs Graham @ 7:00 p.m. - GOTW

Vernon vs Aubrey @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DI

Bowie vs Whitesboro @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Holliday vs #4 Gunter @ 7:30 p.m.

Nocona vs Callisburg @ 7:30 p.m.

Henrietta at S&S Consolidated @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DI

Olney vs Seymour @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-2A DII

Archer City vs Windthorst @ 7:00 p.m.

Petrolia vs Ranger @ 7:00 p.m.

Electra at Santo @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A DII

Munday vs #9 Wheeler @ 7:00 p.m.

Quanah at #6 Wellington @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-1A DI

Northside vs Chillicothe @ 7:30 p.m.

Crowell vs Knox City @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 9-1A DI

Saint Jo at Savoy @ 7:30 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Woodson vs Lingleville @ 7:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Perrin-Whitt @ 7:30 p.m.

Throckmorton at Loraine @ 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs Dallas Tyler Street @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

TAPPS DISTRICT 1 DIII

Wichita Christian vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ 3:00 p.m.

Bye Week

City View

Gold-Burg

Forestburg

