Families gather for Fall Carnival and STEAM Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cotton candy, popcorn and more were all available at Milam Elementary School as they hosted their Fall Carnival fundraiser and S.T.E.A.M. Night on Thursday, Oct. 10.
S.T.E.A.M. night was more educational based with kids going into classrooms for activities including clay experiments, straw bottle rockets, face painting and more.
Kelly Brown, PTO president and parent, said “I think it’s very important because it’s a great event for the children to come and have fun.
The Fall Carnival raises money for the school to help them purchase items that go back to the students.
“It’s a good community event,” said Brown. "It doesn’t cost a lot of money and [the kids] get to do things they wouldn’t normally do on an every day basis.”
More of the activities included a cake walk, a dunk tank, a photo booth and a hair station.
There was also a bunch of delicious food available including Chick-Fil-A and tacos and the Wichita Falls ISD food truck was present.
Sunrise Optimist non-profit provided fresh cotton candy during the event.
