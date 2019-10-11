GOTW Preview: A district title could be decided Friday in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Steers have won 11 straight matchups with the Iowa Park Hawks, but you wouldn’t know it talking to the Hawks.
Since winning eight straight to make the state semifinals last season, the Hawks confidence has soared.
Iowa Park is one of only four area teams with one loss or fewer, while the Graham Steers are trying to learn from some mistakes in the non-district.
Nonetheless, district play means a clean slate for every team and the district champ in 3-4A division two might just be decided this Friday.
“A win for us would just be a great start," Graham junior Safety/RB JJ Lee said. "Iowa Park is a good team, they are going to be a great contender for the district championship and knocking them off would be a really good win for us.”
“I think it would give us a lot of confidence," Graham junior LB/WR Raider Horn said. "But our district is full of good teams, we aren’t going to overlook anyone, we just want to start off district 1-0.”
“Great achievement for all of us out here, especially our seniors," Iowa Park senior WR/Db Riley Vickers said. "Being our senior year, I remember back in junior high we had the streak.”
“It would give us some confidence into the rest of district and into the playoffs," Iowa Park senior lineman Ryder Roberts said.
Since 2010, only two matchups between Graham and Iowa Park have ended within seven points of each other.
But this matchup feels like it will be a close one.
We will find out Friday when the Hawks and Steers kick off in Iowa Park at 7 pm.
