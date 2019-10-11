Iowa Park’s Annual Fish Fest on Saturday

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Junior anglers will have the opportunity to participate in Iowa Park’s annual Fish Fest at Lake Gordon on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon for kids aged 16 and under.
There will be prizes in three different age categories for the longest fish.
Jason Griffin, Director of Parks and Recreation in Iowa Park, said "Right now we are going to put 2000 pounds of catfish into our lake to give junior anglers that are going to come out here and fish the best opportunity to catch a fish.”
The lake has been shut down by officials to the public and will reopen for fishing on Saturday at 1 p.m.
It’s a great time for everyone even if you don’t win because free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Officials started preparing for the event by stocking the lake with catfish.
